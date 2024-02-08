Band-Aid maker Kenvue forecasts profit below estimates as China drags

By Leroy Leo and Sneha S K

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kenvue KVUE.N forecast full-year profit below analysts' expectations after missing quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, as the Tylenol maker faces sluggish demand in China and slowing growth for skin and beauty products in the U.S.

Shares of the company, spun off from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N in August, fell about 3% in early trading.

A number of companies, including Starbucks SBUX.O, Pandora PNDORA.CO and Carlsberg CARLb.CO, have pointed to weak demand in China as consumers tighten their belts.

Consumers in China were "more thoughtful" about their spending in the fourth quarter, CEO Thibaut Mongon told Reuters, adding the company planned to increase its investments in the country.

"We continue to be extremely confident in the long-term prospects of the market."

Kenvue forecast 2024 adjusted profit of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, compared with estimates of $1.26. The company also missed Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales in both its self-care, as well as skin health and beauty units.

Expectations were low due to factors like the late-start of the flu season, economic concerns in China and a stronger dollar, but the results and outlook "will likely still be viewed as disappointing", UBS analyst Peter Grom said in a note.

Kenvue said on Thursday it aimed to grow sales of its brands at 1%-3%.

The consumer health company reported fourth-quarter sales of $3.67 billion, missing estimates of $3.78 billion, according to LSEG data.

Kenvue recorded $1 billion in quarterly sales in its skin health and beauty segment which has brands like Neutrogena and Clean & Clear. Analysts had expected $1.07 billion.

Quarterly revenue from self-care, its largest segment that houses Benadryl, Tylenol and Pepcid, came in at $1.54 billion, below estimates of $1.63 billion, mainly due to lower incidence of flu.

However, fourth-quarter profit of 31 cents per share topped estimates of 28 cents on lower-than-expected tax payment.

(Reporting by Sneha S K and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com;))

