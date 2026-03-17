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BCV.PRA

Bancroft Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

March 17, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/19/26, Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: BCV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of BCV.PRA's recent share price of $21.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of BCV.PRA to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when BCV.PRA shares open for trading on 3/19/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.20%, which compares to an average yield of 6.24% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCV.PRA shares, versus BCV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

BCV.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Tuesday trading, Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: BCV.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BCV) are down about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PE History
 SDLP shares outstanding history
 CEF Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PE History-> SDLP shares outstanding history-> CEF Channel-> More articles by this source->

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BCV.PRA
BCV

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