Bancroft Fund's Series A Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/19/26

Below is a dividend history chart for BCV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:
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In Tuesday trading, Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: BCV.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BCV) are down about 0.1%.
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Also see: PE History
SDLP shares outstanding history
CEF Channel
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