Bancroft Fund Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/18/20, Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: BCV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 6/26/20. As a percentage of BCV.PRA's recent share price of $25.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of BCV.PRA to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when BCV.PRA shares open for trading on 6/18/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.25%, which compares to an average yield of 5.21% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCV.PRA shares, versus BCV:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Bancroft Fund Ltd.'s 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: BCV.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BCV) are up about 2.3%.

