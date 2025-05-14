Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares $0.32 Per Share Cash Distribution Payable June 23, 2025

Bancroft Fund Ltd. announces a $0.32 per share cash distribution, payable June 23, 2025, to shareholders.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. has announced a cash distribution of $0.32 per share, payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 13, 2025. The Fund aims to maintain an annual distribution of at least 5% of its trailing 12-month average market price or meet the minimum distribution requirements set by tax regulations for regulated investment companies. The Board of Trustees will regularly review potential distributions based on the Fund's net asset value and market conditions, with a supplementary distribution possible in December. Shareholders should note that distributions may include components treated as long-term capital gains or return of capital, impacting tax implications. The Fund's performance and distribution policy are subject to change, and investors are encouraged to consider investment objectives and risks before investing.

The Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.32 per share, which demonstrates the Fund's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund's annual distribution policy includes a minimum distribution requirement as per IRS regulations, providing a clear framework for shareholders regarding expected returns.

The distribution includes components such as long-term capital gains and qualified dividend income, which can be tax-advantaged for shareholders.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a solid total net asset base of $148 million, indicating financial stability and a robust position in the market.

The distribution policy is subject to modification or termination, creating uncertainty for shareholders regarding future income streams.

A significant portion of the distribution (68%) is deemed a return of capital, which may indicate that the Fund is not generating sufficient income to support its distributions.

Investors may face a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on dividends and capital gains, which could deter potential investors or affect current shareholders' returns.

What is the cash distribution amount for Bancroft Fund in 2025?

The Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.32 per share payable on June 23, 2025.

Who will receive the cash distribution from Bancroft Fund?

Common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025, will be eligible for the cash distribution.

What factors influence Bancroft Fund's distribution levels?

The Board reviews the Fund’s income, realized capital gain, capital available, and financial market conditions each quarter.

How is the distribution treated for tax purposes?

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income, subject to tax.

Where can I find more information about Bancroft Fund's distributions?

Shareholders can access updated information on distributions at www.gabelli.com or by contacting investor relations.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE American: BCV) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.32 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay the greater of either an annual distribution of 5% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market price or an amount that meets the minimum distribution requirement of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund pays an adjusting distribution in December, which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and with income that exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid in 2025 to common shareholders with respect to the Fund’s fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 would include approximately 32% from net investment income and 68% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This information does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Laurissa Martire









(914) 921-5399









About Bancroft Fund Ltd.







Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $148 million in total net assets. BCV invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation, objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – BCV





CUSIP – 059695106





Investor Relations Contact:





Laurissa Martire





(914) 921-5399





lmartire@gabelli.com



