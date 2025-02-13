Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces $0.32 Per Share Cash Distribution for Common Shareholders

Bancroft Fund Ltd. announces a $0.32 cash distribution per share, payable March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record March 17, 2025.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. has declared a cash distribution of $0.32 per share, set to be payable to common shareholders on March 24, 2025, with a record date of March 17, 2025. The Fund aims to meet either an annual distribution of 5% of its trailing 12-month average market price or the minimum distribution requirement under the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Board will review potential distributions quarterly, considering the Fund’s net asset value and market conditions. If needed, an adjusting distribution may occur in December to account for any excess income or realized capital gains. The distribution could be classified as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income, and any distribution exceeding earnings may be considered a return of capital. For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, it is estimated that approximately 41% of the distribution will come from net investment income and 59% from capital gains. Shareholders will receive tax reporting details in early 2026, and the Fund emphasizes the importance of understanding investment objectives and risks before investing.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees declared a $0.32 per share cash distribution, signaling a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The distribution policy is designed to meet at least the minimum requirement for regulated investment companies, enhancing the Fund's credibility and compliance.

The Fund expects to distribute a significant portion of its current distribution from net capital gains, which may indicate robust investment performance.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash distribution of $0.32 per share may indicate inadequate financial performance, as it relies on both income and realized capital gains, raising concerns over the sustainability of future distributions.

The potential for distributions to be classified as return of capital could signal an inability to generate sufficient earnings, which may negatively impact investor confidence and perceived value of the investment.

The distribution policy being subject to modification or termination at any time could create uncertainty for investors regarding future income stability.

FAQ

What is the recent cash distribution declared by Bancroft Fund Ltd.?

Bancroft Fund Ltd. declared a $0.32 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025.

When is the record date for the distribution?

The record date for the distribution is March 17, 2025.

How are the distributions from Bancroft Fund categorized for tax purposes?

Distributions may be classified as long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, or return of capital.

What factors does the Board of Trustees consider for future distributions?

The Board reviews the Fund’s net asset value, current financial market conditions, and earnings from investments.

What should shareholders expect regarding tax notifications for distributions?

Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV detailing the components and tax treatment of distributions in early 2026.

$BCV Insider Trading Activity

$BCV insiders have traded $BCV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $92,130.

$BCV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $BCV stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE American: BCV) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.32 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay the greater of either an annual distribution of 5% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market price or an amount that meets the minimum distribution requirement of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund pays an adjusting distribution in December, which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and with income that exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, the current distribution paid in 2025 to common shareholders with respect to the Fund’s fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 would include approximately 41% from net investment income and 59% from net capital gains on a book basis. This information does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Laurissa Martire









(914) 921-5399









About Bancroft Fund Ltd.







Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $153 million in total net assets. BCV invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation, objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – BCV





CUSIP – 059695106





BANCROFT FUND LTD.





Investor Relations Contact:





Laurissa Martire





(914) 921-5399





lmartire@gabelli.com



