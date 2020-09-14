Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.09, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $25.09, representing a -9.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.73 and a 75.82% increase over the 52 week low of $14.27.

