Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 288% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.95, the dividend yield is 14.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $25.95, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.40 and a 50% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.