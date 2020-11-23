Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 675.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.82, the dividend yield is 31.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $28.82, representing a 1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.40 and a 101.96% increase over the 52 week low of $14.27.

