Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -85.78% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $30.83, representing a -15.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.33 and a 116.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

