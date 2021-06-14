Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Bancroft Fund Limited (BCV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.59, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCV was $31.59, representing a -13.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.33 and a 37.23% increase over the 52 week low of $23.02.

