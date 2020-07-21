BancorpSouth (BXS) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates

BancorpSouth Bank BXS delivered an earnings surprise of a whopping 90.3% in second-quarter 2020 on higher interest income. Net operating earnings of 59 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. However, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 61 cents.

Higher net revenues, aided by rise in interest income and non-interest revenues were the driving factors. Moreover, higher deposit and loan balances boosted profitability. However, elevated expenses were a drag.

The company’s net income for the second quarter amounted to $58.8 million or 57 cents per share, up from the $53.1 million or 53 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & Deposits Climb, Expenses Rise

Net revenues for the reported quarter inched up 1.7% year over year to $261.8 million. Moreover, the top-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.2 million.

Net interest revenues for the quarter were $170.6 million, up 6.6% year over year. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM was 3.35%, contracting 52 basis points (bps) year over year.

Non-interest revenues climbed 37.7% year over year to $91.3 million. Also, the figure included a negative mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment of $2.4 million. This upswing resulted from rise in all the components except for Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenues, Deposit service charge revenues and insurance commissions.

Non-interest expenses were $162.5 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter. This upside stemmed primarily from higher salaries and employee benefits, and net occupancy and expenses.

As of Jun 30, 2020, total deposits were $19.2 billion, up 13.6% sequentially, while loans and leases, net of unearned income, improved 8.5% sequentially to $15.4 billion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

Non-performing loans and leases were 0.96% of net loans and leases as of Jun 30, 2020, up from 0.66% as of Jun 30, 2019. Also, non-performing assets were $155.4 million, up 62% from the prior-year quarter. In addition, in the second quarter, the company recorded $20 million provision for credit losses against $0.5 million provisions reported in the year-ago quarter.

However, allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases was 1.67% as of Jun 30, 2020, flat year on year.

Capital Position

As of Jun 30, 2020, tier I capital and tier I leverage capital were 11.22% and 8.54% compared with the 10.52% and 8.96%, respectively, recorded at the end of the prior-year quarter. Also, the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets expanded 23 bps to 8.65%.

However, ratio of its total shareholders' equity to total assets was 11.76% at the end of the June-end quarter, down from 12.29% as of Jun 30, 2019.

Share Repurchases

During the reported quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares under its share-repurchase program.

Our Viewpoint

BancorpSouth has a healthy balance-sheet position. This supports its acquisition and capital-deployment strategies. Nevertheless, rising expenses might partly impede bottom-line growth. Further, the decline in interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance is expected to hurt the company’s margins and revenues in the upcoming period.

