BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase BancorpSouth Bank's shares before the 14th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.76 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BancorpSouth Bank stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $31.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BancorpSouth Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately BancorpSouth Bank's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see BancorpSouth Bank's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. BancorpSouth Bank has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is BancorpSouth Bank an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like BancorpSouth Bank that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, BancorpSouth Bank appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks BancorpSouth Bank is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BancorpSouth Bank you should know about.

