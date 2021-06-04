BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.19

BancorpSouth Bank's (NYSE:BXS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.19 per share on 1st of July. This means that the annual payment will be 2.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BancorpSouth Bank's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, BancorpSouth Bank was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 162% of cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 27.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 45%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:BXS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.76. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.5% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that BancorpSouth Bank has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On BancorpSouth Bank's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for BancorpSouth Bank that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

