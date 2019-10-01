BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BancorpSouth Bank (Symbol: BXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.89, changing hands as low as $28.82 per share. BancorpSouth Bank shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.305 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.92.

