BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.53, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXS was $20.53, representing a -37.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.97 and a 19.29% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

BXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.37%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXS Dividend History page.

