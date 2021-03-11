BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXS was $33.84, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.38 and a 96.63% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

BXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.78%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 386.41% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.