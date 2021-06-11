BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.1, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXS was $30.1, representing a -15.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.59 and a 66.25% increase over the 52 week low of $18.11.

BXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports BXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.26%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (BXS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 46.57% over the last 100 days.

