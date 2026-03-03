Is Bancorp Stock a Buy as One Investor Adds $3 Million to Position?

Key Points

PMC FIG Opportunities bought 49,516 shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.42 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $3.19 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The post-transaction holding stood at 70,728 shares valued at $4.78 million.

On February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities disclosed a buy of 49,516 shares in Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), with an estimated transaction value of $3.42 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities bought 49,516 shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter, with the estimated value of the added shares at $3.42 million based on average prices for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $3.19 million, reflecting both the additional shares and share price changes during the quarter.

What else to know

This buy raised TBBK’s weight to 7.5% of the fund’s 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: CCB: $4.95 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TBBK: $4.78 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: SF: $3.94 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NBN: $3.40 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: BAC: $3.24 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, TBBK shares were priced at $59.57, down 2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 13.44 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $59.57 Market Capitalization $2.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $703.8 million Net Income (TTM) $228.21 million

Company snapshot

Bancorp offers deposit products, prepaid and debit cards, securities- and insurance-backed lines of credit, institutional banking, equipment and vehicle leasing, real estate bridge lending, and payment processing services.

The firm generates revenue through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as fee income from payment processing, private label banking, and leasing services.

It serves fintech partners, small and mid-sized businesses, independent service organizations, and commercial clients across the United States.

Bancorp is a financial holding company specializing in niche banking solutions and payment services, with a strategic focus on fintech enablement and commercial lending. The company leverages a diversified product set and technology-driven platforms to address the evolving needs of business and institutional clients. Its scalable business model and expertise in specialized lending and payment processing position it as a competitive provider in the regional banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Bancorp sits at the intersection of two durable trends: specialty lending and fintech infrastructure, and that might be what has piqued this FIG-focused fund’s interest.



Bancorp reported net income of $56.3 million for the fourth quarter, up slightly from $55.9 million a year earlier. Diluted EPS came in at $1.28 for the quarter, and loans at the end of the period (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $7.1 billion, 16% higher than one year earlier.



Within a portfolio already tilted toward community and specialty banks like CCB and SF, increasing this position to 7.5% signals conviction in differentiated lenders over money-center exposure.



Shares are roughly flat over the past year, which creates a different setup than many regional bank trades. For long-term investors, the appeal is disciplined growth plus fee-driven fintech partnerships. If credit quality holds and margin stays resilient, earnings power should compound quietly from here.

