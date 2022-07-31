Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 212% in 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) share price has soared 212% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also up 26% in about a month. We note that Bancorp reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Bancorp investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Bancorp moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Bancorp share price has gained 148% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 6.1% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 35% over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TBBK Earnings Per Share Growth July 31st 2022

We know that Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.3% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 26% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before spending more time on Bancorp it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

