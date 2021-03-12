FTAC Parnassus Acquisition, the ninth blank check company formed by management of The Bancorp to acquire a fintech business, raised $220 million by offering 22 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Millennium Management had indicated on 8.3% of units in the offering.



The company is led by Chairman Daniel Cohen, who currently serves as Chairman of Cohen & Company and The Bancorp (Nasdaq: TBBK); CEO Ryan Gilbert, who currently serves as a General Partner at Propel Venture Partners; and CFO Joseph Pooler Jr., who is currently CFO of Cohen & Company. The company intends to concentrate on identifying technology and financial services technology, or fintech, businesses that power transformation and innovation.



Management's most recent SPACs include FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU; +1% from $10 offer price), which went public earlier this month; FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAAU; +3%), which went public last month; FinTech Acquisition V (FTCVU; +9%), which went public in December 2020; and FinTech Acquisition IV (FTIV; +10%), which went public in September 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with Perella Weinberg Partners.



FTAC Parnassus Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FTPAU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Bancorp-led SPAC FTAC Parnassus Acquisition prices $220 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

