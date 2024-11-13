News & Insights

Bancorp Board Member Daniela Mielke Resigns

November 13, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Daniela A. Mielke has resigned from the Board of Directors of The Bancorp, Inc. and The Bancorp Bank to explore other business opportunities, prompting a reduction in the number of board members from ten to nine. Her departure was amicable, with no disagreements regarding company policies or practices, and the company expressed gratitude for her service.

