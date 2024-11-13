Bancorp Board Member Daniela Mielke Resigns

Bancorp ( (TBBK) ) has shared an announcement.

Daniela A. Mielke has resigned from the Board of Directors of The Bancorp, Inc. and The Bancorp Bank to explore other business opportunities, prompting a reduction in the number of board members from ten to nine. Her departure was amicable, with no disagreements regarding company policies or practices, and the company expressed gratitude for her service.

