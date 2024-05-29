News & Insights

Stocks

Bancolombia Schedules Shareholders’ Extraordinary Meeting

May 29, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. is poised to hold an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 26, 2024, as instructed by its Board of Directors following a request from key shareholders Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. and Inversiones y Construcciones Estratégicas S.A.S. The agenda will include the appointment of Board members, with further details on the venue and additional information to be announced shortly.

For further insights into CIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.