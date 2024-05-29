Bancolombia Schedules Shareholders’ Extraordinary Meeting

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. is poised to hold an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 26, 2024, as instructed by its Board of Directors following a request from key shareholders Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. and Inversiones y Construcciones Estratégicas S.A.S. The agenda will include the appointment of Board members, with further details on the venue and additional information to be announced shortly.

