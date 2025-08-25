BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Bancolombia (CIB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.6 in the previous session. Bancolombia has gained 58.5% since the start of the year compared to the 13% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 35.7% return for the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Bancolombia reported EPS of $1.79 versus consensus estimate of $1.66.

For the current fiscal year, Bancolombia is expected to post earnings of $6.79 per share on $6.87 in revenues. This represents a 7.78% change in EPS on a 3.91% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.09 per share on $7.27 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.37% and 5.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Bancolombia has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Bancolombia has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.9X versus its peer group's average of 9.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Bancolombia an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Bancolombia currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Bancolombia fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Bancolombia shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does CIB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CIB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). BAP has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Credicorp Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 8.90%, and for the current fiscal year, BAP is expected to post earnings of $23.31 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. have gained 8.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.94X and a P/CF of 12.18X.

The Banks - Foreign industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CIB and BAP, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

