BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.309 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.13, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIB was $26.13, representing a -53.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.10 and a 60.6% increase over the 52 week low of $16.27.

CIB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). CIB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CIB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -77.59%, compared to an industry average of -28.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CIB as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an increase of 7.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIB at 12.79%.

