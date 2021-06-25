BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.2, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIB was $29.2, representing a -30.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 20.76% increase over the 52 week low of $24.18.

CIB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). CIB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CIB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 503.23%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (CIB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an decrease of -3.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIB at 13.47%.

