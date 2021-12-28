BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CIB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.66, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIB was $31.66, representing a -23.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.54 and a 14.54% increase over the 52 week low of $27.64.

CIB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). CIB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports CIB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1103.23%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cib Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an increase of 10.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIB at 13.88%.

