BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.28, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIB was $40.28, representing a -28.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.10 and a 147.57% increase over the 52 week low of $16.27.

CIB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). CIB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CIB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -80.83%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an increase of 37.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIB at 15.82%.

