BanColombia S.A. (CIB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

BanColombia S.A. (CIB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIB was $31.96, representing a -23.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 48.38% increase over the 52 week low of $21.54.

CIB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). CIB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CIB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 507.53%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIB as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GXG with an increase of 19.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIB at 13.94%.

