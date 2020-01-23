US Markets

Bancolombia issues $950 million in international bonds

Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's Bancolombia said on Thursday it has issued $950 million in international bonds as part of a debt management operation.

The bank issued 5-year paper with a 3% semester bonus beginning July 29, 2020.

"This issue is part of an debt management operation in the international market and part of the resources obtained will be used for the payment of a re-buying of senior 5.950% bonds which expire in 2021," the company said in a filing to the country's financial regulator.

