Bancolombia Ensures Fair Shareholder Treatment

Bancolombia S.A. has announced a set of measures to ensure the equitable treatment of its shareholders during the upcoming Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. These include prohibiting certain activities such as suggesting vote decisions and mandating compliance with legal requirements for powers of attorney. Additionally, the company will provide templates for these legal documents on its website and assign a team to oversee the adherence to these new regulations.

