Bancolombia Announces Redemption of Senior and Subordinated Notes

Bancolombia S.A. has announced the redemption of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2029. The bank will redeem the 2025 Notes at a price based on the greater of a specified treasury rate plus accrued interest, or the full principal amount plus interest. The 2029 Notes will be redeemed at their full principal value plus accrued interest.

