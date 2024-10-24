News & Insights

Bancolombia Announces Redemption of Senior and Subordinated Notes

October 24, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. has announced the redemption of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2029. The bank will redeem the 2025 Notes at a price based on the greater of a specified treasury rate plus accrued interest, or the full principal amount plus interest. The 2029 Notes will be redeemed at their full principal value plus accrued interest.

