Bancolombia Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Bancolombia S.A. has announced a significant shift in its executive team, with Mauricio Botero Wolff set to become the new Chief Financial Officer, starting August 1, 2024. He replaces the retiring José Humberto Acosta, who is celebrated for his 33 years of service and pivotal role in the company’s financial growth strategy. Additionally, Juan Camilo Zuluaga will step into Wolff’s former role as Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees.

