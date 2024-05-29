News & Insights

Stocks

Bancolombia Announces Executive Leadership Changes

May 29, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. has announced a significant shift in its executive team, with Mauricio Botero Wolff set to become the new Chief Financial Officer, starting August 1, 2024. He replaces the retiring José Humberto Acosta, who is celebrated for his 33 years of service and pivotal role in the company’s financial growth strategy. Additionally, Juan Camilo Zuluaga will step into Wolff’s former role as Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees.

For further insights into CIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.