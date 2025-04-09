BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Snam S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (SNMRY)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Snam S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SNMRY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.38% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snam S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $11.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.24 to a high of $13.49. The average price target represents an increase of 22.38% from its latest reported closing price of $9.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snam S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 3,671MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snam S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNMRY is 0.00%, an increase of 246.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 410.63% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 80.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNMRY by 246.59% over the last quarter.

