BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Siemens Energy is 27,79 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,13 € to a high of 44,09 €. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of 24,42 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Energy is 32,687MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.06%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.11% to 1,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 472K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 58.15% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 31.11% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 78.13% over the last quarter.

