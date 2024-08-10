BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Siemens Energy (LSE:0SEA)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Siemens Energy (LSE:0SEA) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SEA is 0.06%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.11% to 1,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 472K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SEA by 58.15% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SEA by 31.11% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SEA by 78.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.