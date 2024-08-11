BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () (SMNEY)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SMNEY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.06% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () is $30.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.35 to a high of $48.17. The average price target represents an increase of 23.06% from its latest reported closing price of $24.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt () is 32,197MM, a decrease of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMNEY is 0.03%, an increase of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.50% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMNEY by 49.98% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

