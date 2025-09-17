BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (PPRUY)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Kering SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PPRUY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.93% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kering SA - Depositary Receipt is -$17.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$97.61 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 149.93% from its latest reported closing price of $35.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kering SA - Depositary Receipt is 24,061MM, an increase of 52.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUY is 0.38%, an increase of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.92% to 721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 28.28% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUY by 48.18% over the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

