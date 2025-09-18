BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Kering (PPRUF)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2025, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kering is $239.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $157.90 to a high of $364.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of $345.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is 24,061MM, an increase of 52.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPRUF is 0.34%, an increase of 24.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 18,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,713K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 68.51% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,940K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 1,395K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 25.34% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPRUF by 18.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.