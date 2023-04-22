BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades Aena SME (XMAD:AENA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for Aena SME (XMAD:AENA) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aena SME. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AENA is 0.51%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 12,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1,449K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 24.44% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,355K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 16.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 929K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 727K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 536K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AENA by 4.18% over the last quarter.

