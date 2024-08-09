BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0RDM)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0RDM) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RDM is 0.24%, an increase of 25.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 69,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,054K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RDM by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 5,236K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,486K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RDM by 2.56% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 4,998K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,679K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares , representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RDM by 17.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RDM by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.