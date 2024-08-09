BANCO SANTANDER Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (AAVMY)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, BANCO SANTANDER upgraded their outlook for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AAVMY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is $19.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.84 to a high of $26.31. The average price target represents an increase of 14.26% from its latest reported closing price of $17.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 8,068MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAVMY is 0.01%, an increase of 3,069.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 757.57% to 140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 120K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 87.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAVMY by 733.56% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 18.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAVMY by 15.72% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

