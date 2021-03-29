Banco Santander (SAN) to Shut UK Branches and Shift Headquarter

As branch usage decreases drastically, Banco Santander, S.A. SAN announced that it plans to permanently close more than 100 branches and shut regional offices in the U.K. Additionally, as part of an overhaul of its U.K. business, Banco Santander plans to shift headquarters from London to Milton Keynes and invest $205 million in constructing a campus there.



Also, offices in London, Manchester, and Newcastle will be closed. Then again, office space elsewhere in London and Newcastle will be reduced.



Notably, last year, due to the pandemic, branch visits declined by almost 50%. Thus, Banco Santander will likely shut 111 branches.



The company’s head of branches, Adam Bishop, stated, “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together. The majority of the closing branches are within three miles of another branch and the furthest is five miles away.”



Post branch closures, the Spanish bank will be left with 452 branches.



Because of this move, nearly 840 jobs are being affected. Hence, the bank said that it is trying to find new jobs for “a significant number” of those affected.



Further, due to the closing of offices as well as a reduction in space, nearly 5,000 employees might get affected. Thus, the bank said that it would allow the affected employees to work remotely and use the new “local collaboration spaces”.



Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander U.K., said, “The pandemic has accelerated the existing trend towards greater flexible working, and our colleagues have told us this has brought significant benefits for many of them.”



Similar to Banco Santander, Lloyds Banking Group plc LYG and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC have announced plans of closing office space in the U.K. and moving to more flexible working patterns post the pandemic.



A company from the finance space worth considering is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS. Its 2021 earnings estimates have increased over the past 60 days. The stock has gained more than 50% over the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Get Free Report



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN): Get Free Report



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.