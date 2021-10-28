Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.22% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAN was $3.79, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.38 and a 110.1% increase over the 52 week low of $1.80.

SAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). SAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.56%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the san Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAN as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an decrease of -1.55% over the last 100 days. HDEF has the highest percent weighting of SAN at 4.3%.

