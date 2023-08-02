Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (SAN) Price Target Increased by 9.24% to 5.34

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (NYSE:SAN) has been revised to 5.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.24% from the prior estimate of 4.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.31 to a high of 6.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 372,681K shares. The put/call ratio of SAN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fisher Asset Management holds 149,247K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 21,101K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,553K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 19,947K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,137K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,846K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 62.14% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,385K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A., doing business as Santander Group, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Santander in Spain. Additionally, Santander maintains a presence in all global financial centres as the 16th-largest banking institution in the world.

