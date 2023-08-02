Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (SAN) Price Target Increased by 9.24% to 5.34

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (NYSE:SAN) has been revised to 5.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.24% from the prior estimate of 4.89 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.31 to a high of 6.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 4.03 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 372,681K shares. The put/call ratio of SAN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 149,247K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15.26% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 21,101K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,553K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 29.17% over the last quarter.
Mondrian Investment Partners holds 19,947K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 14.44% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,137K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,846K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 62.14% over the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,385K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 13.18% over the last quarter.
Banco Santander Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Banco Santander, S.A., doing business as Santander Group, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Santander in Spain. Additionally, Santander maintains a presence in all global financial centres as the 16th-largest banking institution in the world.
Additional reading:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. as Issuer THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, London Branch as Trustee FORM OF INDENTURE Senior Preferred Debt Securities
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.