Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (SAN) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 5.29

The average one-year price target for Banco Santander S.A. - ADR (NYSE:SAN) has been revised to 5.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 5.02 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.81 to a high of 8.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.05%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 359,945K shares. The put/call ratio of SAN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 154,544K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 20,756K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 19,947K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,566K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,137K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,385K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banco Santander Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Santander, S.A., doing business as Santander Group, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Santander in Spain. Additionally, Santander maintains a presence in all global financial centres as the 16th-largest banking institution in the world.

