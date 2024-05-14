Banco Santander Reveals Unauthorized Access To A Santander Database Hosted By Third-party Provider

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Spanish Financial Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) revealed in a statement on Tuesday that it has noticed an unauthorized access to a Santander database hosted by a third-party provider.

Santander added that it immediately implemented measures to contain the incident, including blocking the compromised access to the database and establishing additional fraud prevention controls to protect affected customers.

An investigation has confirmed that certain information relating to customers of Santander Chile, Spain and Uruguay, as well as all current and some former Santander employees of the group had been accessed.

The bank also confirmed that no transactional data or any credentials that would allow transactions to take place on accounts are contained in the database, including online banking details and passwords.

Santander noted that customer data in all other Santander markets and businesses are not affected. The bank's operations and systems are not affected.

Santander said it has notified regulators and law enforcement and will continue to work closely with them. It is also proactively contacting affected customers and employees directly.

