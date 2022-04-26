Banco Santander Q1 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish Financial Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to the parent climbed 58.1 percent to 2.54 billion euros from last year's 1.61 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 0.141 euro, up 65.7 percent from 0.085 euro last year.

On an underlying basis, attributable profit grew 18.9 percent.

Profit before tax climbed 34.5 percent from last year to 4.17 billion euros.

Net interest income grew 11.3 percent to 8.86 billion euros. Total income increased 8 percent to 12.31 billion euros from 11.39 billion euros a year ago.

