Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 5.80 from EUR 5.75 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Alfredo Alonso raised the firm’s price target on Banco Santander (SAN) to EUR 5.80 from EUR 5.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
