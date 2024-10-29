Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 5.70 from EUR 5.30 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Banco Santander (SAN) to EUR 5.70 from EUR 5.30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SAN:
- Polaris Renewable Energy enters Equity Capital Contribution Agreement
- Banco Santander US (SAN) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Banco Santander price target lowered to EUR 5.80 from EUR 6 at Barclays
- Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 5.90 from EUR 5.80 at JPMorgan
- Banco Santander price target lowered to EUR 5.50 from EUR 5.70 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.