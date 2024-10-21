Banco Santander price target lowered to EUR 5.80 from EUR 6 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Banco Santander (SAN) to EUR 5.80 from EUR 6 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Banco Santander price target raised to EUR 5.90 from EUR 5.80 at JPMorgan
- Banco Santander price target lowered to EUR 5.50 from EUR 5.70 at Morgan Stanley
- OpenAI announces $4B credit facility, allowing access to over $10B in liquidity
- Banco Santander SA (SAN) Unveils Dividend Details for Q4: Mark Your Calendar!
- BlackRock to invest $1B per year in select opportunities with Santander
